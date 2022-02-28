Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 505,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after buying an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,531,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,996,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 257,709 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.85. 42,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

