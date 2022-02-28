Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Tops $268,276.36

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $276.93 or 0.00672862 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $268,276.36 and $420.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

