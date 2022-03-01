$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

CGAU opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

