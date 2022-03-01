$0.17 EPS Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 216.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -602.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

