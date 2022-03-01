-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Braze stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.88.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.