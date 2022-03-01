-$0.28 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.44). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.80. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $82.18.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.