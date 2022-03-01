1,069 Shares in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Bought by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of SAL stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.75. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

