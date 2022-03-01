1,075 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $7,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $2,554,940. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $10.17 on Tuesday, reaching $452.31. 21,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.55 and a fifty-two week high of $442.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

