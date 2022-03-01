11,063 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

