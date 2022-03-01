14,503 Shares in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.
PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
About PetroChina (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroChina (PTR)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.