15,828 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

W stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

