1,635 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

