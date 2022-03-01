19,500 Shares in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XXII opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91.

XXII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

