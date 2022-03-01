$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.
In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
BHC stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
