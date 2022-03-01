$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.