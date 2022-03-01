$202.32 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report $202.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.66 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $853.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $915.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $933.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after buying an additional 109,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 59,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.