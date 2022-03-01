20,720 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

