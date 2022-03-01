2,480 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 850,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 161,473 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

