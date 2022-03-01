26,582 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.