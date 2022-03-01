27,895 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLVT opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.79.
In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
