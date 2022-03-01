29,066 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,066 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE BTU opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

