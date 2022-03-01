31,803 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

DRQ opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.