31,803 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter.
In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DRQ opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
