340 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALU opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.64. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

