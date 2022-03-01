4,000 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 20.6% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 46,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

