5,025,197 Shares in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,025,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBN opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. CYBIN INC. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

