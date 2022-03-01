544,887 Shares in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 544,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BRDG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
