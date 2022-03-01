544,887 Shares in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 544,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

NYSE BRDG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRDG. Citigroup raised their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.