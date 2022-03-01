6,091 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

