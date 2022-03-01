6,387 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).
