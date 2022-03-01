650,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05. Archer Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

