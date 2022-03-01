85,183 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 85,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 1,239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

BTNB opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

