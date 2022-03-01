85,183 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 85,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 1,239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTNB stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

