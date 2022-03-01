AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

