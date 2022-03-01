Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $458.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.0642 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABST. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

