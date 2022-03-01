ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.