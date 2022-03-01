ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.