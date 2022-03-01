Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

AKR stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 230.78%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,260,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,540,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

