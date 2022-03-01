ACV Auctions (ACVA) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ACV Auctions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -14.66 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.05 billion $369.59 million 4.54

ACV Auctions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ACV Auctions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75 ACV Auctions Competitors 1270 6399 11794 339 2.57

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus price target of $32.09, indicating a potential upside of 143.30%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.98%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -16.68% -60.28% 2.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACV Auctions competitors beat ACV Auctions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

