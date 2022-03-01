Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.19 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

