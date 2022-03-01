Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.32.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.28 and a 12-month high of C$8.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

