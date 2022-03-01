Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,154,000 after purchasing an additional 498,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter.

RPV traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,413. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $86.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95.

