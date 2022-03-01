AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

AGIL opened at $5.20 on Monday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.