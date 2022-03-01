Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

