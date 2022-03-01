Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ATSG opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,059,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,594,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.