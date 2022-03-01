Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.