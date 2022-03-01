Albireo Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($7.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.48) for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of ALBO opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $642.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

