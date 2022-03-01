Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Allbirds alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIRD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

BIRD opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.