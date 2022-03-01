Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.35.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

