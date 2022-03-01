AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 503.7% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,337 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 187.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 38,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,998. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

