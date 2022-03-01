Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.24

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.24 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
