Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

