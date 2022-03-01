Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambrx Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AMAM opened at $4.49 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,265 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $9,551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

