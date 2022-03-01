Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambrx Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of AMAM opened at $4.49 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07.
About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
